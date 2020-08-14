With Father’s Day just around the corner (6th September), we’ve gathered some gadget gift ideas for the techy Dad.

For the Dad who is always on the go, there is Belkin’s Special Edition BoostUp Charge Portable Wireless Charger + Stand, a 2-in-1 solution that includes a wireless charging power bank and a wireless charging dock. This device is available on Belkin.com and Apple.com/au for $89.95.

The Suunto 7 sports smartwatch is perfect for Dads that love sports and fitness. The Suunto 7 comes preloaded with over 70 sports modes and is equipped with Google OS Wear software for everyday smart feature needs, including Google Assistant, Google Pay, music and more. It is designed and test in Finland and is shock, water and dirtproof.

It also has an offline maps feature that downloads local maps and heatmaps when you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Heatmaps are particularly useful for those wanting to avoid crowded routes. You can read our full review of the Suunto 7 here.

The Suunto 7 usually costs $799, but will be on sale at JB Hi-Fi over the two weeks leading up to Father’s Day for $599.

For the Dad who needs a new smartphone, the TCL 10 Pro is a premium, sub-$750 smartphone, one of the latest models from TCL, which is known for its stunning display technology. This model features a TCL-made, 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, with a wide range of colour clarity and sharp picture resolution. The TCL 10 Pro is available at JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks.

Taking care of the cleaning for your Dad with the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI ($1299), an intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner that can also mops the floors. It can detect multiple obstacles and features TrueMapping, which enables the robot to clean your home with accuracy. This robo vacuum is available at JB Hi-Fi.

If your needs to upgrade his cam for video calls, Logitech’s Streamcam ($279.95) with a Full HD camera with USB-C is excellent for live streaming. It offers a max video resolution of 1080p at 60 fps in MJPEG. The Logitech Streamcam comes with a 1.5-metre cable USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, a monitor mount, a tripod mount, and a 3-month premium XSplit licence in case they want to get into vlogging. It is available on Logitech’s site now.