Father’s Day Gift Ideas Your Dad Will Geek Out Over

With Father’s Day a month away today, we’ve grouped together some gadget gift ideas for the techy Dad.

For the Dad always making you say “cheese”, the following new Cannon camera models could be a great nostalgic gift which allows for greater depth in photos instead of a phone camera.

With families taking to the road more than ever, the EOS R50 is a compact and flexible APS-C mirrorless camera with the capability to shoot 4K video, striking audio, and sharp stills. To purchase the EOS R50, retailers like JB Hi-Fi carry it with a retail value of $1,299.

The EOS R8 is Cannon’s most powerful and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera and is constructed with beginning photographers in mind. Its advanced subject tracking option is a user-friendly design that allows dads to shoot quickly to capture kids that do not sit still. The Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera is available at JB Hi-Fi for $2,599.

For your Dad’s inner YouTube star, the PowerShot V10 allows for Dad’s point and click video shots designed to capture life and turning it into high-quality video and still content. The Cannon PowerShot V10 can also fit in a pocket easily and can be bought at JB- Hi-Fi for $699.

If your Dad is a bit nostalgic for the good old days, the Cannon SELPHY CP1500 allows him to print directly from a smart phone, tablet, camera, SD card, USB sticks or computer in a record 41 seconds. To purchase the printed, the SELPHY is available for purchase at JB- Hi-Fi for $239.

For Dad’s always without a charged phone, Belkin’s BoostCharge Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K will always keep his devices charged and ready. The charger takes most devices from 0-80% in 45 minutes and is available for purchase for $139.95 at Belkin.com.au and leading Australian retailers.

For klutzy Dads, the Nokia XR21 is designed and tested to be resistant to almost anything, is also eco-conscious being made up of 100% recycled aluminium and certified to MIL-STD-810H and IP69K standards. To get your Dad this dust-proof and water-resistant, the XR21 is available at Nokia.com, Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi.

If your Dad likes to get crafty, the Cricut HatPress allows the creativity flow with making personalised looking gifts and even customise hats for him and his mates. To buy this unique present, this potential gift can be bought for $198 at Harvey Norman and other retailers.

If you want to outsource your cleaning, why not buy Dad the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI which is the ultimate robot vacuum and mop cleaner. The DEEBOT has mapping technology to memorise your house layout, AI voice assistance and a powerful 6000Pa in suction power. The ECOVAC cleaning machine is available for $1799 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, ECOVACS.com/au and other retailers.

For the smoothie-loving Dad, only the most luxe blender will do. The latest Vitamix A2500i Ascent Series Smart Blender comes with a 10-year warranty is also great for soups and frozen desserts and can be purchased from $1,399 at vitamixaustralia.com.au.

For an all-in-one floor cleaner that goes from wet to dry, the TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 PRO Wet and Dry Vacuum and Mop will keep Dad on top of spills and pets running amuck. With up to 40 minutes of runtime and its 3.6-inch LCD Screen, Dad will appreciate the ease in which the cleaner works. The vacuum is available for purchase on the TINECO website for $1299.

To upgrade Dad’s movie and streaming experience, the Laser 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar has two speakers and two subwoofers, which deliver crisp highs and deep lows. Easy-to-control settings also make this a perfect gift to give Dad to show him you actually kind of like him. The soundbar is available for purchase at Big W and Laserco.com.au for $199.95.