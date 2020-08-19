In the lead up to Father’s Day the entire range of Belkin power banks will be discounted by 30% from today (19th August) to 9th September 2020 at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman as well as Belkin’s online store with the coupon code DAD30.

This sale will include Belkin’s new line-up of power banks, such as the BOOSTCHARGE Power Bank 10K + Stand Play Series ($84.95), which builds upon the standard power bank design by adding a convenient, built-in retractable stand that allows you to game, stream and charge on the go.

The 10,000mAh battery of the BOOSTCHARGE Power Bank 10K + Stand provides up to 36 hours of extra battery life to your smartphone. It also features dual charging ports for simultaneous charging (12W USB-A and USB-C), an LED battery indicator light, and comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable and a two-year warranty.

Belkin is also introducing a new BOOSTCHARGE USB-C PD Power Bank + USB-C Cable with 10,000mAh ($79.95) or 20,000mAh ($129.95) batteries, depending on what it’s needed for (the former is deal for faster-charging smartphones, while the latter can fully charge a USB-C laptop).

These new additions join Belkin’s existing range of 5K, 10K and 15K mAh options, as well as the recently launched Boost Charge Multi-Port Power Bank ($59.95), which can charge up to three devices simultaneously.