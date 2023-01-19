Power Up The New Denon Home Entertainment Hub

Here’s a great reason for home theatre enthusiasts to smile – Denon’s new high-powered AVR-X4800H AV dishes up 3D surround sound, advanced HDMI processing, advanced HSMI processing, a 9-channel X 125W amp and, as if that wasn’t enough, high-def video up to 8K.

When combined, that places passionate movie and music fans smack-bang in the centre of a multi-dimensional cinematic experience.

The next-level unit comes with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro 3D, as well as upscaling solutions popular for legacy content.

Ensuring peak performance it’s uniquely optimised for a room of any shape or size. It also offers room correction tech from Audyssey (MultEQ XT32) plus Dirac Live.

Positioning itself as the ultimate home entertainment hub, you can access streaming content with HEOS built in, so you can enjoy pristine tunes in any room with HEOS-enabled speakers.

It also packs discrete high-current 125W amps that can bring out even the most subtle details from music or movie soundtracks, plus there are multiple setup options and flexibility to adjust to your distinctive home theatre needs.

Designed and manufactured in Japan, it’s available now for $3999.