Feel The Power Of The Dell XPS 17 9730

Laptop fans, it’s time to get excited, because the new Dell XPS 17 9730 laptop is set to star the Intel Raptor Lake H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards. Plus, you’ll also welcome up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

If that is all a bit much for your needs, don’t feel left out. Dell will be releasing other lower-end configurations later in the year.

This new laptop – the top of its line-up – boasts an aluminium chassis and comes with a carbon fibre composite palm rest.

It will have a Core i9 processor and GeForce RTX 4070 card, as well as other CPU choices including the Intel Core i9-13900H, Core i7 and Core i5 processors.

The Raptor Lake processors are the go for Dell’s XPS laptops due to having a slightly cooler operation than the IHX CPUs. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards output 60W, which is entry-level grade.

This laptop will come in two screen configurations – a 4K+ LCD panel with 500 nits brightness, DisplayHDR+ certification and 94% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. There’s also an FHD+ option with razor-this bezels and a 93.7% screen to body ratio.

You’ll find four Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader.

Plus, it comes with a 97Wh battery to support 130W fast charging with USB-C, and supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

