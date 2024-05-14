Fetch To Add Free-to-Air IP Channels To TV Guide

Starting next month, Foxtel rival Fetch TV – which is majority owned by Telstra – will make Free-to-Air (FTA) channels available as IP feeds via the Fetch Electronic Program Guide (EPG) from next month.

Fetch households with no or poor FTA reception will enjoy easy access to FTA program information and single click channel access from the EPG.

The FTA IP channel feeds are currently available for viewing on the Fetch platform via the individual FTA BVOD Apps. Fetch will now integrate into the EPG.

Scott Lorson, CEO of Fetch TV, said, “Households with no or poor FTA reception represent a large and growing segment, and include homes in digital terrestrial black spots, multi-dwelling units with no FTA access, new estates where antennas are not permitted, homes with no or broken aerials, and even rooms where no aerial socket is present. Australian families without FTA reception are looking for solutions.”

“Fetch recognises the importance of access to FTA channels and apps, with FTA viewing continuing to represent the majority of all TV viewing. We also know that the EPG remains at the centre of content discovery and channel navigation, and we are keen to extend this convenience to all customers.”

The FTA IP feeds do not currently represent a “like for like” replacement of the terrestrial feeds, as they are subject to some sport and programming black outs as well as other programming differences, particularly with respect to Regional vs Metro news.

Lorson added, “We continue to advocate for the anti-siphoning legislation to include the FTA IP feeds or “digital twin”, given the critical role that FTA IP feeds will play in preserving access to FTA channels and sport into the future. We also welcome efforts to extend access to regional news, and preserve logical channel numbering (1-99) for the FTA channels.”

Fetch is an entertainment platform that consists of two parts: the set-top box and the digital programming part.

The Fetch TV set-top box works provides access to free-to-air programming, streaming services, and more than 50 channels. Viewers can pause and rewind live TV and also record up to 585 hours of content.

Fetch is available to purchase from major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Harvey Norman.

It can also be ordered via an internet provider such as Telstra, iiNet, Aussie Broadband, iPrimus, or from Optus Smart Spaces.

Depending on where it is purchased from, users can get thirty movies per month to watch on demand for free (or A$1.99 per month). Fetch also has a Movie Store and TV Store where viewers can rent or buy additional programming not included with the service.

In addition to channel packs, you can log in to your existing streaming apps via Fetch TV. These apps include Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Stan, Britbox, and Hayu, among others.

