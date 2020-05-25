SYDNEY: Former News Corp CEO Peter Tonasgh is said to be working with unidentified investors and other interested parties in a battle to save the Australian Associated Press (AAP) newswire, which has been used as a source of material for most Australian newspapers and many broadcasters over many years.

Also taking an interest in the matter is the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, with chair Rod Sims saying that any attempt by News Corp and Nine to block a potential sale of AAP would “raise concerns” related to federal competition law.

Tonagh is reportedly heading up a consortium of philanthropists, media executives and a number of so-called “impact investors” a bid to rescue AAP and as many as 500 journalist jobs, ahead of the newswire’s scheduled closure next month.