Lost your password?


SYDNEY: Former News Corp CEO Peter Tonasgh is said to be working with unidentified investors and other interested parties in a battle to save the Australian Associated Press (AAP) newswire, which has been used as a source of material for most Australian newspapers and many broadcasters over many years.

Also taking an interest in the matter is the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, with chair Rod Sims saying that any attempt by News Corp and Nine to block a potential sale of AAP would “raise concerns” related to federal competition law.

Tonagh is reportedly heading up a consortium of philanthropists, media executives and a number of so-called “impact investors” a bid to rescue AAP and as many as 500 journalist jobs, ahead of the newswire’s scheduled closure next month.

According to a report in the online Guardian – understood to be a major AAP user – Tonagh has said he hopes the bid will allow AAP to continue offering news to regional and other innovative players in the media market.

Yamaha Soundbars 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
JBL Partybox 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
Alcatel3X Web Banners std 728x90 01 1 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
MKIC95 728x90 1 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
Audio Active Lithe Audio 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
Swann Wired 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
Netgear Nighthawk 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
Marantz EISA 728x90 1 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
LG Soundbars 728x90 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC
728 x 90 tab m10 Fight To Save AAP News Service Gains Support From ACCC<