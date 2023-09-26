FiiO Introduces New Pocket-Sized Headphone DAC

FiiO have announced the new compact, powerful USB DAC (the KA13), equipped with a USB-C to USB-C cable, which can be directly plugged into a newly converted iPhone 15 without using other adaptors.

Designed to be pocket-sized, utilising dual 32bit DACs, it provides supports for up to 32bit/384kHz, along with native DSD256 hi-res files.

There is a range of connectivity options due to both single-ended (3.5mm) and balanced (4.4mm) headphone outputs. The included USB-C to USB-C cable directly hooks up with the iPhone 15, as well as included USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to USB-A adaptor cables.

The KA13 is compatible with Android, iOS, and PCs, and comes with a ‘Desktop Mode’ to boost power output up to 550mW if needed.

It’s available with a black or silver sleek metallic chassis, both featuring an ambient light window that changes colour. It also works with the FiiO Control app for Android and iOS.

FiiO have also announced a desktop DAC/amplifier (the K11). The company is promising multiple inputs including Optical, USB-C, and Coaxial, as well as support for 32bit/384kHz and native DSD256 hi-res files.

Both will be available beginning October 2023, costing $79 USD (KA13), and $129 USD (K11). Australian pricing is yet to be released.