Firefox Gets A Complete Overhaul

Latest News, Software by Nathan Jolly Share
Mozilla has made the first significant update to Firefox in many years, with version 89 coming with a complete design overhaul that the company promises will “get you where you want to go even faster.”

Practically speaking, the biggest improvement is the new floating tabs system, which avoids the squash that occurs when multiple tabs are open, with rounded edges that make sliding the tabs around easier.

Calmer colors and lighter iconography in the browser add consistency, while underused items have been removed from the tool bars, to simplify navigation.

There are also fewer and simpler prompts while browser, and cleaner looking menus.

In short, it’s just a lot easier to use, and better as a result.

To update, go to HelpAbout Firefox, then ‘Restart to update Firefox’ once you’ve downloaded the new browser.

