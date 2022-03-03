First 4K HDR 4LED Gaming Projector, By BenQ

BenQ by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

There have already been some very impressive projectors making an impact this year, including the Samsung Freestyle and th Epson Pro Cinema LS12000 4K PRO-UHD. Now BenQ are joining the party with their new X3000i, with 4K HDR output and 4LED tech for increased brightness and a longer lifespan for the LEDs.

This tech adds a fourth blue pump LED next to the red, blue and green LEDs in typical projectors.

Capable of ultra-low latency, and measuring just 4ms when displaying in 1080p/240Hz, the X3000i totals 16ms with full 4K/60Hz, so you’ll avoid input lag.

Thanks to its Dynamic Black algorithm, it can produce 3000 lumens of brightness (about 924 nits), with a 500,000:1 contrast ratio.

Plus, 2D keystone scaling and up to 1.3x zoom allow for fine-tuning adjustments to suit your screen.

There are two HDMI 2.0b ports, one with eARC return, as well as a USB-A output with 2.5A power delivery, 3.5mm audio output and RS-282 port.

BenQ claim the 4LED arrays can last up to 20,000 hours, which will see you gaming for more than five hours a day through 10 years, so you’ll need to have your local pizza joint on speed dial.

It will be available here for $3299 from late March.

