First Look At Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

There is less than two weeks to go until, Samsung’s next Unpacked event and most of the speculation has been around the company’s Z Series of foldable smartphones.

Now, the first images of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic have emerged, with both the black and the silver versions spotted.

The images appear to confirm a stainless steel body, with a rotating bezel, and two physical buttons.

Screen Shot 2021 08 02 at 1.52.28 pm 1024x327 First Look At Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4 on August 11 at the Unpacked virtual event.

