First Look At Microsoft’s Revamped ‘Teams’

Microsoft has transformed Teams from a business tool into an all round communications tool, as part of its Windows 11 updated.

Below is Insider information from Microsoft about what you can see in the newly revamped Teams.

Seamlessly connect with the people you care about

The team has been hard at work building a new way for you to connect with the people who matter to you. A few highlights of the experience you’ll see in Windows 11:

Friends and family at your fingertips. When you want to reach out to someone, it’s as simple as clicking the Chat icon in the Taskbar (or WIN + C for the keyboard shortcut fans out there!). At a glance, you’ll see your most recent individual and group conversations and be able to respond or start a new chat or call. Just like the Start menu, you can pop open Chat at any time – it doesn’t matter what other windows you have up – to kick off a communication and it will then dismiss. You can open the full windowed experience by clicking “Open Microsoft Teams” from the Chat flyout or launching it directly from the Start menu or Search.

Notifications with inline replies. When others contact you, you’ll receive beautiful, native notifications and even be able to respond directly inline to text chats. You can accept or decline calls directly from the notifications and decide whether you want to pick up as audio-only or with video, too. Notifications will respect the Windows 11 focus assist settings, putting you in control.

Add contacts via an email address or phone number. You won’t need to ask your friends and family for any special codes to connect with them. Simply send a message to their email address or phone number and if they’re not already using Teams, they’ll receive your message via email or SMS along with an invitation to join the Teams network if they wish.*

Automatically sync existing contacts. If you’ve used Skype or Outlook for personal communications with your Microsoft Account in the past, you’ll have the option to sync those contacts to start using them from day one. You can also sync contacts from your mobile device by installing the Teams mobile app and turning on contact sync, further saving you time.

Group chat and meeting links. You can easily invite others to a group chat or video call. Just copy the link and send it or share via email no matter if they have Teams installed. They can click the link it to join.

Tailored for Windows 11 and open to people on any device

We’ve worked to optimize the experience for Windows 11 so you can connect to friends and family across any device with Microsoft Teams:

All the comfort of your PC. It can be more comfortable to hold video calls or chat with your friends and family through your Windows 11 PC than having to pick up your phone. You can maximize meeting windows to make use of your larger screen and see people more clearly. You can more easily type chat messages with your physical keyboard (or the large touch keyboard when in tablet posture). You can use panning gestures on your touchpad to quickly scroll through conversation lists.

Take advantage of multi-tasking. The experience lets you take advantage of the multi-tasking capabilities of Windows 11 to have richer communications with others. You can share your whole screen or any window on your screen with others in a meeting to, for example, view a website together or collaborate on a trip itinerary in real time. You can copy-and-paste across different apps easily into chats and meetings. You can simply drag-n-drop photos, videos, and other files to share them with others instantly.

Looks and feels at home on Windows 11. The design of the experience features rounded corners, effects, and visuals coherent with the rest of the Windows 11 experience. The experience respects system themes and supports both light and dark modes.

Microsoft Teams across devices. While you take advantage of the Windows 11-optimised experience, others can participate directly in chats and meetings from any device with Microsoft Teams. There are native clients available for Android, iOS, Windows 10, Mac, and Linux and you can also use Microsoft Teams in a web browser!