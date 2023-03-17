First Look At Sony’s Forthcoming Earbuds

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Sony appears to be on the verge of announcing the latest iteration of its XM4 true wireless earbuds, with a number of detailed images showing the internal and external build.

The new earbuds will be called the WF-1000XM5, assuming Sony sticks to its naming conventions, and may arrive between May and August, if they kept their release dates for earbuds the same as previous years.

The below images come from The Walkman Blog, a page decided to Sony products, and go into great detail, as you can see.

wf1000xm5 bud 2 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds wf1000xm5 bud 1 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds

While these are proof that the buds are in existence, it also shows they won’t be too large a step up, design-wise, from the previous generation.

wf1000xm4 teardown 010 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds wf1000xm5 case 2 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds

The buds now have a curved underbelly, and the charging LED has moved to the front of the case – but it seems very similar to the XM4s.

wf1000xm5 case 1 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds wf1000xm5 case First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds

Yamaha TWES5A 728x90 1 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
Whatmough 728x90 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
Denon Home 728x90 2 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
Channel News March 728by90 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
728 x 90 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
728 x 90 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
4Square clarity ad 1 First Look At Sonys Forthcoming Earbuds
Previous Post

R.I.P Google Glass

Heater Recalled In Australia Over Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Risks

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

New JBL Soundbars Deliver Dolby Atmos
iPhone X Face ID Crashes After New Update
EB Games May Rebrand To GameStop