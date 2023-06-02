First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

A leaked ad has showcased what consumers can expect from the new Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The ad showcases an “immersive Dolby Atmos sound,” an “ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid” display, expected to be a 144Hz AMOLED, and its “infinitely flexible” hinge.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Alternative zeigt sich in offiziellen Pressebildern und allen Farben7125 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be officially unveiled on June 1st, alongside the plain Razr 40. Beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 by over a month.

Consumers are expecting a thoughtful and clean approach to UI enhancement along with a a huge external display.

gsmarena 002 1 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra

ARLO Price Drop 728x90 72dpi First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
Media 728 x 90 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
Leaderboard 728x90 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
728x90 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
728x90TEAL First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
SmartHouse M32 728x60 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
728x90 First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra
Previous Post

Logitech’s New Hot Desking Solution

First Eco-Friendly Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Unveiled By Acer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lithe Audio Tackles US Market Following Oz Success
Telstra To Refund ~100K Customers For Misleading Billing
Oh Jesus! Google Voice Has A Major Problem