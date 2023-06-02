First Official Look: Moto Razr 40 Ultra

A leaked ad has showcased what consumers can expect from the new Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The ad showcases an “immersive Dolby Atmos sound,” an “ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid” display, expected to be a 144Hz AMOLED, and its “infinitely flexible” hinge.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be officially unveiled on June 1st, alongside the plain Razr 40. Beating the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 by over a month.

Consumers are expecting a thoughtful and clean approach to UI enhancement along with a a huge external display.