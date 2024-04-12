First Retrofit Yale Smartlock & Keypad Revealed

Yale has unveiled a new smartlock, which can be retrofitted onto most existing deadbolts, the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi.

Existing hardware doesn’t need to be replaced, it’s an interior-only smartlock, and has been claimed to only take 10 minutes or so to install.

To install the device, the user will need a screwdriver only. The device is slim and sits 1.6-inches off the door.

Once it has been installed, the user will gain access to features such as Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock.

If the user is away and has a house sitter, or pet sitter, they can remotely unlock the door via the Yale Access app.

Its also renter-friendly, and sits on the back of most standard deadbolts, meaning the same keys can be used by various people.

It’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Philips Hue, and Samsung SmartThings. Matter support is expected to be added at a later date.

Additionally, there’s the new Yale Keypad, which is compatible with the Yale Approach Lock, along with several other products by Yale, and most August smartlocks.

It has a one-touch locking feature, meaning the user can lock and unlock the door with a personalised code. Codes can also be shared with guests.

This is a backlit keypad, which is IPX5-rated for weather resistance, and can be placed anywhere within the Bluetooth range of the smartlock.

The company currently has plans to release a version of the keypad complete with a fingerprint unlocking feature, later this year.

Both of these items can be purchased from the official Yale and August websites in the US. Availability for other regions, including Australia is yet to be revealed.

The Yale Approach smartlock is available in black suede and silver. It’s retailing for U$130.00 (approx. A$198.00), whereas the Yale Keypad is retailing for U$70.00 (approx. A$107.00). Australian pricing is yet to be announced.

Both devices will also be available on Amazon and other retailers soon. In Canada, they’ll be available via Amazon.