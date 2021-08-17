Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles

News, Latest News, FitBit by Jake Nelson Share
X

Fitbit has brought new style options to its smartwatches with an extra colour for its flagship Sense, plus new bands including entries in its Designer Collections.

The Fitbit Sense is now available in a “neutral, relaxed” stainless steel body with sage grey watch band, a colour also added to Fitbit’s range of infinity bands sold on its website. The manufacturer is also adding hook and loop bands for extra comfort, vegan leather bands, and more colour options for its breathable silicone sports bands.

sense grey e1629160890218 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles

In its Designer Collections, two new Brother Vellies “scrunchie-inspired” leather bands in black and oak will sell for $89.95 AUD.

“The collection takes a high-fashion twist on the iconic scrunchie, made with Horween leather.

“The lightweight leather bands are handcrafted with premium oils and dyes, and tanned through traditional techniques so they mold to your wrist and develop an aged patina finish over time,” says Fitbit.

brother vellies fitbit e1629160963700 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles

Fitbit is also expanding its $49.95 AUD Victor Glemaud knit bands from last year, bringing two new options to the range with its existing metallic gold/black and layered black/red bands.

“The collection introduces a metallic ombré band with shimmering flecks of varying nude shades that transition from light to dark.

“It also includes a metallic stripe band with a deep brown strip down the center of a dark brown backdrop with gold flecks,” the manufacturer said.

fitbit glemaud e1629161016324 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles

The new Sense and band options are available on the Fitbit website.

Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
ARL0433 Arlo VDB WF Banner A 728x90 V3 scaled Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
Polk Magnifi Mini 728x90 1 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
728 x 90 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
Banner Shyla 728x90 Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
%name Fitbit Smartwatches Get New Styles
Previous Post

Intel's Arc Brings Another Player To Gaming Graphics

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

HTC To Rollout U12+ Pressure Sensitive Button Fix
in 'News'
PlayStation Plus Recruits Sonic, Shadow For March
in 'Appliances'
X4 Action Cam Headlines Kaiser Baas Range
in 'News'