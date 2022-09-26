Fitbit Will Require Users To Have Google Accounts

Google has begun blurring the lines between its own eco-system and Fitbit, announcing that users of Fitbit watches will require a Google account as support for Fitbit accounts ends.

The move to implement more Google into Fitbit is hardly a surprise, with the former acquiring the latter in January last year.

As a result of the acquisition, Fitbit has changed its branding to ‘Fitbit by Google’, which will see a number of system changes.

Discussing the changes on its help page, Fitbit has announced that Google accounts will be enabled on Fitbit in 2023, which will add single logins, Centralized privacy controls for user data and additional account security.

It has also announced that some users will need a Google account when implemented, and that by 2025, support for Fitbit accounts will end.

“If you have a Fitbit account, after the launch of Google accounts on Fitbit, you’ll have the option to move Fitbit to your Google account or to continue to use your existing Fitbit devices and services with your Fitbit account for as long as it’s supported,” says Fitbit in the FAQ section of its help page.

“Support of Fitbit accounts will continue until at least early 2025. After support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit. We’ll be transparent with our customers about the timeline for ending Fitbit accounts through notices within the Fitbit app, by email, and in help articles.”

This comes as Google has announced that it’s upcoming Pixel Watch will have heavy integration with Fitbit.

Fitbit has stressed that at this stage, Fitbit and Google services are still separate entities, and that it will be straightforward in notifying users when Fitbit account support ends and give them plenty of notice to upgrade to a Google account.