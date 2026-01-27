Focal Audio Back On A Roll As Retailers Benefit From New Model Audio

Focal sales are gaining momentum in Australia following Melbourne-based distributor Westan taking over responsibility for the brand, with indications pointing to renewed confidence among retailers who are now getting “good sales” after stocking the brand.

After a chequered history in the local market, the premium audio brand is now positioned for sustained growth, supported by a refreshed product strategy and a focus on delivering distinctive high-end solutions to Australian consumers.

Westan management is confident the brand will deliver meaningful growth for specialist retailers looking to differentiate themselves with premium audio offerings. With a new generation of products set to launch in 2026, the distributor believes Focal’s blend of performance, design, and innovation will resonate strongly with customers seeking something beyond mainstream audio brands.

Founded in 1979 and based in Saint-Étienne, France, Focal has built a global reputation for engineering excellence and acoustic innovation. The company designs and manufactures its own speaker drivers in-house, a rarity in the high-end audio industry, allowing precise control over sound quality and performance. Known for its work across home audio, professional studio monitoring, and automotive sound systems, Focal combines technical precision with distinctly French industrial design, positioning the brand as one of the world’s most respected premium loudspeaker manufacturers.

At CES 2026, Focal showcased the latest evolution of its flagship loudspeaker range, unveiling an immersive all-in-one system designed to deliver high-end performance in a compact form. The new Focal Mu-so Hekla represents a masterclass in compact power and visual refinement, offering a more sophisticated aesthetic than many competing all-in-one systems.

Measuring just 11.81 × 100.00 × 29.49 cm and weighing 15.5 kg, the Mu-so Hekla fits seamlessly into a wide range of living spaces. Dolby Atmos support enables fully immersive 7.1.2-channel playback, while fifteen integrated speaker drivers—seven on the front, two on each side, and four upward-firing units—work together to fill rooms up to 40 square metres with deep bass, clear dialogue, and an expansive soundstage.

The system is powered by 660 watts of Class D amplification from Naim Audio, delivering detailed and controlled performance at any listening level. Focal’s ADAPT room calibration technology and custom Sphere audio modes employ advanced beamforming and crosstalk cancellation to tailor spatial performance precisely to the listener’s environment.

Connectivity is comprehensive, with HDMI eARC, optical TOSLINK, RCA output for an optional subwoofer, Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay, Google Cast, UPnP, and Bluetooth 5.1 all included. Access to major streaming services such as TIDAL, Qobuz, Spotify, and QQ Music is built in, while multiroom functionality allows synchronisation across up to 32 Focal and Naim devices.

A tactile rotary volume control and brushed anodised aluminium finish complete the Mu-so Hekla, balancing luxurious design with intuitive everyday usability.

For customers seeking a full-scale Focal loudspeaker experience, Westan will also range the Diva Mezza Utopia, a high-end wireless stereo speaker system positioned as the pinnacle of wireless home hi-fi. Designed for rooms up to 100 square metres, the system features a sophisticated three-way architecture, incorporating Focal’s pure beryllium ‘M’-shaped tweeter, a 6.5-inch ‘W’ cone midrange driver, and four 8-inch ‘W’ bass woofers in a push-push configuration.

This driver combination is engineered to deliver powerful yet articulate bass, a transparent midrange, and precise high frequencies with exceptionally low distortion. Each speaker houses 500 watts of Class AB amplification—280W for low frequencies, 130W for midrange, and 90W for high frequencies—driven by Naim’s Pulse Platform electronics for outstanding dynamics and accuracy.

Wireless Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology supports lossless high-resolution streaming at 96kHz/24-bit, with optional wired connectivity extending support to 192kHz/24-bit. Focal’s ADAPT personal tuning technology further customises sound output to suit both the listener and the room, while multiroom functionality and compatibility with AirPlay 2, Google Cast, UPnP™, and major streaming platforms ensure system flexibility.

Constructed using high-density polymer enclosures with internal structural reinforcement and luxury ivory felt panels, the Diva Mezza Utopia balances acoustic performance, durability, and refined aesthetics. Measuring 127 × 46 × 62 cm and weighing 192 pounds per speaker, the system makes a commanding visual statement while remaining engineered for precise, neutral sound reproduction. Control is handled via the Focal & Naim app, remote control, or voice assistant, with a wide range of inputs including HDMI eARC, optical, RCA, USB, and dedicated speaker link connections.

Australian pricing and availability for both products are yet to be confirmed.