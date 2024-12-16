Footprint Growing For Ember’s Coffee-Warming Smart Mugs

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

A “strong … coffee and tea culture” has led to drinkware company Ember expanding its footprint throughout its first full year in Australia.

Ember’s cups and mugs use “patented temperature-control technology” that maintains coffee or tea at 50C to 62.5C. 

“Featuring the latest in battery technology, Ember’s mugs offer up to 1.5 hours of enjoyment with the Ember Mug 2 (10 oz) and Ember Cup, or 80 minutes with the larger Ember Mug 2 (14 oz),” the company says.

Ember Mugs 2 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Keep it warm.

“Placing it on the supplied charging coaster also ensures that the Ember Mug remains charged and delivers a hot beverage at the perfect temperature all day long.”

Don Turano, Chief Commercial Officer for Ember Technologies, said there had been a seven-fold increase in the number of JB Hi-Fi stores carrying the products, and that David Jones had “moved from online to in-store”.

The company is working with Costco, and has products in Telstra stores for “seasonal gifting”.

“It all combines to deliver a milestone year for Ember and, more importantly, give us a strong foundation upon which to grow further in 2025,” said Turano.

 

Ember Mugs 3 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Ember Travel Mug and concomitant tech.

He said growth had continued into summer, and that in 2025 Ember would focus on building its retailer footprint, introducing new products and colourways, and expansion into New Zealand.

All Ember smart mugs, cups and travel mugs connect to the Ember mobile app, which means consumers can set the temperature, create presets and track caffeine intake. This, Ember claims, makes it “the most sophisticated smart mug on the market”.

Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Litheaudio 728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
denon perl white 728x90 1 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Westan 728x90px Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
728x90 we see oled CN Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Haier 728x90 1 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
728 x 90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
hitachi banner 728x90 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Footprint Growing For Embers Coffee Warming Smart Mugs
Previous Post

Logitech Moves Into Refurbished Products Market

Google Partners With Samsung To Research Smart Glasses And VR Headsets

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

B&O Go Slim, Stylish And Silent With E4 Buds
Swann Launches Whole Home Security System With Alexa
Mosman Council Candidates At War Over Planning