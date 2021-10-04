Forget iPhones, One Of The Most In Demand smartphones Is?

One of the most in demand smartphones in Australia currently, is the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 that folds in half like a book according to retailers.

The device which some claims is set to take smartphones in a new direction is also durable according to recent reports. In South Korea the home of Samsung the device has topped more than one million sales with the tech Company struggling to keep up with demand.

According to local retailers the Flip3 is currently in short supply.

Zack Nelson, who runs the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, recently did to this device what Samsung recommends you don’t do he bent it, twisted it and covered it in dust saltwater and alcohol, and it passed with flying colours.

The YouTuber is known for putting just about every flagship phone through his round of stress tests, which includes burning phones with lighters, slashing exteriors with blades and bending frames. Well, after taking a crack — literally — at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, he’s now on to the Z Flip 3.

Nelson notes that at the top that the internal display on the Z Flip 3 has some warnings for users.

These warnings include not pressing on the screen too hard, keeping the phone away from coins and keys, keeping it away dust, Nelson ignored pretty much all those warnings.

You can see his ruthless review of this new Samsung device here.

The heightened pace of demand for this product has surprised retailers with Samsung claiming it is similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy S8 that were the fastest to top the 1 million sales marks in South Korea.

Preorders for new Galaxy Z smartphones reached 920,000 units in a seven-day reservation period in Korea, It’s also in demand in the USA where females have taken to the device.

Of the two models, the Z Flip3, a clamshell-type phone, was sold twice as much as the Z Fold3 that folds in half like a book.

Both the Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3, powered by a 5-nanometer application processor, were launched with lower price tags compared with their predecessors, as Samsung strives to mainstream the foldable smartphone category and beef up its presence in the premium market.