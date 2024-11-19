Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

David Hargreaves a former Sony sales director (seen above) has died suddenly following a sudden heart attack.

Hargreaves, who was working as the General Manager of Sydney based Ayonz, had been suffering from diabetes, prior to being rushed into hospital last week after collapsing.

After leaving Sony he took on the role of National Sales Manager at Nespresso between 2012 and 2014.

David Hargreaves Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
David Hargreaves right at CES 2023.

He then took a role of General Manager of sales with Taiwanese set top box manufacturer Topfield who disappeared from the Australian market after a controversial court case involving allegations of fraudulent transfer of shares in the NSW Supreme Court.

Hargreaves left shortly afterwards; he joined Ayonz in 2017 where he has worked for the past 7 years.

He was a regular at CES and IFA Trade shows.

Details of his funeral have not been announced.

Haier 728x90 1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
728X90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
denon perl white 728x90 1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
728x90 we see oled CN Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
hitachi banner 728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Litheaudio 728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
BLACK FRIDAY 2024 Banner 728x90px Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
QUEEN 728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Whatmough 728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
728x90 Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
728x90 yoga pro 7i Former Sony & Nespresso GM Of Sales Dies After Heart Attack
Previous Post

End Of The Road For Apple's $15 iPhone Headphone Jack Adaptor?

Lenovo Chasing AI PC Growth, Admits Future Is More Enterprise Than Retail PC Sales

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

iPhone 13 Becomes A Touchy Subject
Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
Lenovo Announces Two New Tablets