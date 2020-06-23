Fortnite fans have noticed that the game’s makers have quietly removed all police cars from the games, most likely in response to the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in the US.

According to kotaku.com.au, the absence of police cars was brought in alongside the new Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 last week.

While it isn’t just police cars that were missing (gamers have noted that there are now fewer vehicles in the game in general), Fortnite fans on reddit were quick to notice that while there used to be many police cars on the Battle Royale map, there were now only civilian vehicles.

Epic Games initially declined to comment on the removal of police cars, but a development source told the Wall St Journal that the change was in response to the murder of George Floyd and the global protests that were held in response.

As of May, Fortnite had over 350 million players across the globe, making it one of the most popular games in the world.