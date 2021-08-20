Fossil’s Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive

Latest News, Smartwatches by Nathan Jolly Share
X

A day before Samsung’s Unpacked event, which saw the company launch their latest Galaxy Watch 4 series, Fossil released a teaser for its Wear OS 3 Watch, which is promised would be “way more, way faster”.

According to a leak shared by the reliable WinFuture, the forthcoming Gen 6 wearables are looking mighty impressive, with a  Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 8GB of storage, and a 1.28-inch OLED display with always-on functionality – among other features.

It will also feature track sleep, heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, and step count.

The watch will be available in 42mm and 44mm sizes, boast a full-day’s charge, and will be water-resistant up to 5-metres.

According to the images, there will be different strap options and different designs for women and men.

Prices are expected to start from around $499, and the watch is expected to be available from September 27 – meaning that an official announcement will be coming shortly.

One Clear Cable 728x90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
SmartHouse DAP X1860 728x90 V2 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
Banner Shyla 728x90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
728 x 90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
728x90 7 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
728x90 5 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
ARL0444 Arlo VDB WF Fathers Day Banner 728x90 V1 scaled Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Fossils Forthcoming Gen 6 Watch Looks Mighty Impressive
Previous Post

Google's Secret Plan To Launch 'World's Biggest Gaming Platform

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ACCC Clears Foxtel & Fox Sports Merger
in 'Content and Downloads'
Samsung QLED Laptops, Galaxy Home Preview and Bixby Expansion
in 'Home Office'
IFA 2019: LG Debut New Mid-Range K-Series
in 'News'