SYDNEY: Nearly two million Aussies used a buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) product such as Afterpay in 2019, according to a new survey – and the way things are going, this number should zoom to more than four million, or more than one in five Aussies, by 2023, according to an international study.

The figures have been published in a global payments report by WorldPay/FIS, a major US-based financial services outfit.

It says that BNPL payments represented eight percent of all e-commerce payments in Australia in 2019, compared to just three percent in 2018, an increase of more than 166 percent.

“With their unrivalled convenience, ‘buy now, pay later’ products have emerged as an attractive option for consumers seeking an alternative to traditional credit ,” said Phil Pomford, Worldpay’s general manager for Asia/Pacific e-commerce.

Other growing payment systems Down Under have also caught Worldpay’s attention.

Its report notes that online use of digital and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal have also risen in popularity Down Under, with nearly one quarter (22 percent) of Australians using one of these methods to pay for goods online in 2019.