Four New Beats Cases To Protect iPhone 16

The new Beats iPhone 16 cases are compatible with MagSafe and come with built-in magnets that “align perfectly” with iPhone 16.

Beats says the new cases – which are available in four sizes, for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – have undergone “thousands of hours of testing” and are “precisely crafted to fit the design and buttons on iPhone 16”.

“This case … features a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control,” says Beats.

The hard-shell polycarbonate back has flexible thermoplastic polyurethane sidewalls “to optimise shock absorption, while making the case thin, light and easy to grip”.

Beats says the exterior is treated with a glossy, scratch-resistant coating for extra protection, and the soft microfibre lining gently reduces surface scratches and abrasion.

The cases – which weigh from 28 to 33 grams – are made with post-consumer recycled materials and Beats says the packaging is “100% fibre-based, and the wood fibres are 100% recycled and responsibly sourced”.

They retail at $79.

Dimensions

Beats iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe:

Height: 150.95mm / 5.94in

Depth: 12.99mm / 0.51in

Width: 75.79mm / 2.98in

Weight: 28.74g

Beats iPhone 16 Plus Case with MagSafe:

Height: 164.20mm / 6.46in

Depth: 12.99mm / 0.51in

Width: 82.57mm / 3.25in

Weight: 33.20g

Beats iPhone 16 Pro Case with MagSafe:

Height: 153.00mm / 6.02in

Depth: 14.23mm / 0.56in

Width: 76.29mm / 3.00in

Weight: 28.32g

Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with MagSafe: