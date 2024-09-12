Four New Beats Cases To Protect iPhone 16

The new Beats iPhone 16 cases are compatible with MagSafe and come with built-in magnets that “align perfectly” with iPhone 16.

Beats says the new cases – which are available in four sizes, for iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – have undergone “thousands of hours of testing” and are “precisely crafted to fit the design and buttons on iPhone 16”.

 

Screen Shot 2024 09 12 at 9.18.28 am Four New Beats Cases To Protect iPhone 16
Beats iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe.

 

“This case … features a sapphire crystal coupled to a conductive layer to communicate finger movements to the Camera Control,” says Beats.

The hard-shell polycarbonate back has flexible thermoplastic polyurethane sidewalls “to optimise shock absorption, while making the case thin, light and easy to grip”. 

Beats says the exterior is treated with a glossy, scratch-resistant coating for extra protection, and the soft microfibre lining gently reduces surface scratches and abrasion.

Screen Shot 2024 09 12 at 9.13.51 am Four New Beats Cases To Protect iPhone 16
Beats iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe.

 

The cases – which weigh from 28 to 33 grams – are made with post-consumer recycled materials and Beats says the packaging is “100% fibre-based, and the wood fibres are 100% recycled and responsibly sourced”.

They retail at $79.

Dimensions

Beats iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe:

  • Height: 150.95mm / 5.94in
  • Depth: 12.99mm / 0.51in
  • Width: 75.79mm / 2.98in
  • Weight: 28.74g

 

Beats iPhone 16 Plus Case with MagSafe:

  • Height: 164.20mm / 6.46in
  • Depth: 12.99mm / 0.51in
  • Width: 82.57mm / 3.25in
  • Weight: 33.20g

 

Beats iPhone 16 Pro Case with MagSafe:

  • Height: 153.00mm / 6.02in
  • Depth: 14.23mm / 0.56in
  • Width: 76.29mm / 3.00in
  • Weight: 28.32g

 

Beats iPhone 16 Pro Max Case with MagSafe:

  • Height: 166.40mm / 6.55in
  • Depth: 14.23mm / 0.56in
  • Width: 82.41mm / 3.24in
  • Weight: 33.01g

 

