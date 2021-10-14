Foxtel Launch News Streaming Flash

Foxtel’s new streaming service Flash gives Australians on-demand access to more than 20 leading television news stations.

Foxtel’s third streaming service after the success of Kayo and Binge, CEO Patrick Delaney says Flash is “putting consumers in charge of their own news preferences. It presents a ¬diversity of news sources, and people can seek out what they want.”

“We’re not going to change any of the editorial context of these news brands,” Delany explains. “The whole point is to put them in the one place, fairly, in front of Australia.

“It will be more than simply aggregating live channels. Our experience and technology platform gives us the ability to draw on successful Kayo features and innovations to provide an outstanding news experience for our subscribers.

“This is about putting consumers in charge – you can go down whichever news avenues you want.”

Foxtel will also be adding further channels and features to Flash over the next few months.

Kate DeBrito, who will be heading up the editorial team at Flash, confirmed at a media launch yesterday that entertainment channel People will soon be added.

Also coming is access to Flash through popular gaming consoles, such as the Sony PlayStation, which has proven popular with Kayo users.

Flash is available across Australia at $8 a month. Or, as the Foxtel team reasoned, the price of two cups of coffee. There are no lock-in contracts, and you can register and get watching in less than five minutes.