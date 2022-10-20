Foxtel Launching Ad-Supported Tier On Binge

Foxtel will be introducing an advertising tier to its Binge streaming service, with plans to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

Binge will based its advertising model on its Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go services, which the company says will “ensure minimum disruption to the viewer experience, and maximum impact for brands.”

Advertising will be capped to four minutes per hour, with pre and mid roll ads, strict ad-serving controls, and a frequency cap of one per hour per user.

This was announced at the 2023 Foxtel Media Upfront today, which also revealed that Binge enjoys a 60:40 audience split in favour of females. The service’s largest audience demographic is females ages 18-34.

Half of Binge’s subscribers are high income earners, 60 per cent have families and 80 per cent are below the age of 54.

At current, there are 1.3 million subscribers.