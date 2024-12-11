Foxtel Linked DAZN To Stream FIFA World Cup Games Free Of Charge

DAZN the UK based global sports streaming service, who is believed to be in advanced talks to either buy or take a key stake holding in the News Corp controlled Foxtel is set to stream all of FIFA’s new Club 2025 World Cup Games free of charge next year, a major sponsor of the event is TV and appliance brand Hisense.

DAZN who are interested in Foxtel’s Kayo is backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, with the streaming Company currently delivering live and on-demand coverage of a wide range of sports in over 200 countries including Australia.

Recently DAZN secured exclusive global rights to FIFA’s new Club World Cup that features 32 club teams.

The event will take place in the USA over 29 days at 12 stadiums.

Matches will kick off from June 15 to July 13.

The DAZN The sports streaming service is available in Australia through platforms including Prime Video, which is available on Hubbl, Fetch and Optus’ SubHub with viewers able to access a multitude of different global sports.

It is reported that a possible deal to acquire Foxtel could be completed by the end of the year.

“The new FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, inclusive tournament that will be the pinnacle of global club football claim FIFA Management.

Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever – and FOR FREE. Football Unites the World,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The agreement marks the conclusion of long negotiations that, according to The New York Times, initially had Apple as the frontrunner.

All 63 matches will be available to stream for free on DAZN globally starting next winter in Australia.

“This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere. We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football,” said Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN.

According to sources DAZN is set to take play a key role in the local subscription TV service, which was first announced as being on the market in August of this year after an announcement by News Corp global CEO Robert Thomson.