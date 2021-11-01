Foxtel News Flash Just Got More Depth

Respected journalist Georgie Tunny has joined the Flash team, adding clout to the already impressive Foxtel news streaming service.

When it launched recently, the Foxtel first-of-its-kind service promised around-the-clock access to the world’s best news coverage. Now with Georgie Tunny on board hosting their News Flash segments there’s even more depth to what they deliver.

One of Australia’s rising news reporters, Tunny has serious regard behind her, coming to Flash from the ABC to host the daily News Flash segments.

The reporter is also a regular panelist on The Project, and has worked on FOX Sports. She has more than a decade of experience across news, sport and entertainment.

The News Flash segments are designed to keep viewers connected and informed with the biggest headlines of the day across the 20 leading global and local news sources that keep Flash at the top of the game, including Al Jazeera, BBC World News, Bloomberg TV, CNN International, FOX News Channel and Sky News Australia.

“Georgie is a young, bright news reporter who has been doing a tremendous job reporting on the news for ABC’s national breakfast TV program,” says Flash Executive Director, Kate de Brito.

“We are thrilled to have someone of her calibre join the Flash team, bringing her passion and background as a trusted national news reporter, to Australia’s newest and biggest news streaming service.”

Flash is available on mobile, tablet, PC or TV, with no lock-in contracts for just $8 per month. Built on the same tech platform as Kayo Sports and BINGE, users can take advantage of innovations including Personalisation, allowing users to follow opinions, topics and news that matter to them.