Foxtel Reveals Ultra-High-Definition iQ5 Box

Foxtel has unveiled its new iQ5 box, which comes with voice commands, 4K streaming, and 1TB of detachable storage.

The new device eliminates the need for cable or satellite installation, all a user has to do is plug in power on and connect to the Internet.

The new iQ5 has been completely redesigned and is much smaller than the iQ4 and prior Foxtel boxes.

Under the bonnet is a faster processor, additional apps including a new music streaming service.

Also new is a stacked design with detachable 1TB hard drive that allows users to record their favourite shows.

iQ software enhancements including greater personalisation and easier navigation with what to watch recommendations based on viewing preferences and history, and because you watched recommendations coming later this year.

Also introduced is new streaming apps with Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, set to join Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView and SBS On Demand later this month and the recently announced addition of Amazon Prime Video launching later this year to iQ3, iQ4 and the new iQ5 box.

On the back is a colour coded set up including an Ethernet port so new customers can easily connect to their Foxtel service without the need for an installation or a visit by a technician

“The launch of the Foxtel iQ5 is another major step in our evolution as Australia’s most dynamic streaming company,” says Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group CEO.

“The iQ5 is another proof point for Foxtel as the all-in-one place heart of the contemporary Australian home.

“The iQ5 not only makes it easier for our existing 1.7 million customers to enjoy the best Foxtel has to offer, this streaming iQ opens up Foxtel’s premium experience to another group of Australians who could not access cable or didn’t want satellite.

“This latest innovation requires no install, so subscribers can simply plug in and start streaming the best Australian and international sport, acclaimed dramas, blockbuster movies along with our selection of 100 live channels.

“We believe the future of the premium Foxtel brand and the iQ5 together with a wider set of integrated apps confirms our strategy for Foxtel to be the Australian aggregator of the world’s best streaming content.”

Foxtel is eyeing new niche verticals to sit alongside its successful Binge and Kayo offerings, and will also ramp up its 4K ultra-high definition sports and drama content.

“We definitely want to improve that,” Mr Delany said. “Part of the issue at the moment is literally capturing the content, it costs a lot more money and frankly there’s not enough gear in Australia, so we’re working internally on Foxtel on how we can increase our 4K content.

“When we started with 4K sports and movies the internet definitely couldn’t handle it, and we now think it can. Around Christmas and New Year we’ll be able to introduce on-demand 4K movies, and we have got a couple of great dramas coming up that will be produced in 4K.”

The new Foxtel iQ5 device will be available to select subscribers from early September 2021 and will become more widely available later this year.