Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards

Fox Arena is airing an encore screening of the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at 7:30pm, so if you are going to watch that, don’t read any further.

For those who just want the info without the speeches, Foxtel programs scored over 70 wins at the awards, including multiple nods for Lovecraft Country, Pose, Mare Of Easttown, and I May Destroy You.

Mare Of Easttown was the big winner, scoring Outstanding Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kate Winslet), Outstanding Supporting Actress for A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Julianne Nicholson), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Evan Peters), and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

Pose won Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), while Lovecraft Country took out Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Last Week Tonight with John Olive, and SNL also took out awards.