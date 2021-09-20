Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Fox Arena is airing an encore screening of the Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at 7:30pm, so if you are going to watch that, don’t read any further.

For those who just want the info without the speeches, Foxtel programs scored over 70 wins at the awards, including multiple nods for Lovecraft Country, Pose, Mare Of Easttown, and I May Destroy You.

Mare Of Easttown was the big winner, scoring Outstanding Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kate Winslet), Outstanding Supporting Actress for A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Julianne Nicholson), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Evan Peters), and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

Pose won Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, and Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), while Lovecraft Country took out Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Last Week Tonight with John Olive, and SNL also took out awards.

 

Incase LeaderBoard 728x90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
Antiglare 728x90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
LG HE FN Series Banners 4SQM LB 728x90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
SOUL S GEAR 4SQM banner 728x90px Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
728x90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
728 x 90 Foxtel Shows Score Over 70 Emmy Awards
Previous Post

All The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Details Are Here

Apple Releases iOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, With New Focus Mode

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple Factory Conditions Harming Workers: Chinese Labour Watch
in 'News'
Amaysim Cuddles Up To Amazon Alexa, Debuts Custom Voice Skills
in 'Sound'
Two Bauhn Smart TVs Headline Aldi Special Buys This Weekend
in 'Display and TV'