FOXTEL To Exclusively Premiere ‘Diana: The Ultimate Truth’

FOXTEL has announced that they will exclusively premiere a ground-breaking new documentary titled ‘DIANA: THE ULTIMATE TRUTH’ ahead of the 25th anniversary of her tragic death.

The exclusive documentary will examine the untimely death of the Princess of Wales, uncovering new truths surrounding the event that is considered by many to be unusual and mysterious.

Former detective and award-winning investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas digs into the many theories that have emerged since Diana’s passing, interviewing some of her closest friends and confidants, some of which have never spoken publicly until now.

The documentary will lift the lid on Diana’s private world, with former investigative reporter Nick Fielding covering the deception tactics used with the former Princess of Wales and the infamous BBC interview with Martin Bashir, as well as exclusive interview with Grigori Rassinier, one of the few crash witnesses.

‘DIANA: THE ULTIMATE TRUTH’ premieres Sunday August 28 at 7:30pm AEST.

As part of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s passing, FOXTEL will also premiere the documentary ‘DIANA’, which airs on Thursday 7th of August at 7:30pm AEST.