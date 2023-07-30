Foxtel Wins Seven Awards At The Logie Awards

Foxtel Group has won seven awards, recognised with the most awards, at the 63rd Annual TV Logie Awards, held at The Star Sydney.

They were awarded with the following TV WEEK Logies:

• Most Popular Actor – Sam Neill (The Twelve)
• Most Popular Entertainment – Gogglebox Australia
• Most Outstanding Actor – Patrick Brammall (Colin From Accounts)
• Most Outstanding Actress – Harriet Dyer (Colin From Accounts)
• Most Outstanding Supporting Actress – Brooke Satchwell (The Twelve)
• Most Outstanding Drama Series – The Twelve
• Most Outstanding Comedy Program – Colin From Accounts

Chief Content and Commercial Officer at Foxtel, Amanda Laing said, “The Logies are a special moment that bring the industry together to recognise the best of Australian storytelling and the Foxtel Group is honored to be the most recognised with seven Logies. It has been such a thrill to see these incredible shows come to life and we thank the remarkable creative teams and the actors along with our wonderful production partners for their work in delivering such compelling stories.”

“Being recognised with seven awards on the same night Brian Walsh is inducted into the Hall of Fame is in itself a fitting tribute to our dear colleague and friend.”

