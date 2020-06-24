MSI is giving customers that purchase the new Modern 15 creatives laptop from JB HI-FI a bonus gift bundle of an MSI backpack and an MSI wireless mouse. The offer is running from now until the end of July 2020 (all claims must be submitted by COB 7th August).

The Modern 15 features the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (Comet Lake) with NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics, making it an ideal laptop for video editing, graphic designing, and entertainment.

With an aluminium chassis and a screen-to-body ratio of almost 90%, it is sleek and lightweight, delivering maximum screen space for its size. Also adding to its portability, the 52Whr battery can be used for up to 9 hours in between charges.

This model features MSI’s own Cooler Boost 3 technology, with two dedicated fans and three heat pipes, to keep your laptop cool through intense usage.

To enter, all customers need to do is purchase a Modern 15 between the 19th June and 31st July, create and log into an MSI account here, register your product and upload your invoice and S/N images, and then simply receive your free MSI bundle!

The Modern 15 can be purchased from JB HI-FI here.