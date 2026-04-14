Fuel Theft Surge Drives Demand For Uniden’s Low-Cost 4G Security Cam

Uniden is positioning its latest budget-friendly security camera as a timely solution for Australians amid a reported spike in fuel theft.

Industry commentary suggests fuel theft has increased by as much as 30% nationally following recent global tensions, prompting renewed focus on affordable home and property security.

In response, Uniden has highlighted its SOLO X2K 4G Plus camera as a cost-effective option for households and small businesses looking to improve surveillance.

Priced at $199 and available exclusively online, the SOLO X2K 4G Plus is a fully wire-free outdoor camera that operates on a 4G cellular connection, making it suitable for locations where Wi-Fi is unreliable or unavailable. This includes driveways, work sites and remote properties.

The device features a 300-degree horizontal pan, 2K Super HD resolution, colour night vision and a built-in spotlight. Additional functionality includes motion detection, AI-powered alerts, two-way audio, a siren trigger and remote access via a mobile app. It also supports local storage with an included 32GB microSD card, alongside seven days of rolling cloud backup.

Brad Hales, Head of Marketing for Oceania at Uniden Australia, said rising cost-of-living pressures are influencing consumer demand for practical and affordable security solutions.

“The SOLO X2K 4G Plus is designed to make it easier to monitor your property in real time from anywhere,” he said.

“With 4G connectivity and flexible placement, it provides an accessible way to add visibility and deter opportunistic theft.”