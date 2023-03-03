Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Adds Cute To Cool

There’s a good reason kids adore the Fujifilm instant camera line. Actually, there are many, but you don’t have to be a kid to love these cute and easy to use cams – they’re a bunch of fun at any age. So if you like fun, and don’t mind taking a selfie or three, check out the new Fujifilm Instax Mini 12. It follows a similar bubble design as 2020’s Instax Mini 11, with pretty much the same features, but there have been a couple of improvements.

The large size makes these easy to handle – and there’s a mirror right next to the lens to ensure you’re looking like you want to look when you snap your snap.

There’s also flash control and automatic exposure, meaning you simply need to point and shoot. Plus there’s a selfie/close-up mode, and the pics print out the size of a credit card in about five seconds.

One new feature here, though, is Parallax Correction. This aligns the viewfinder with the lens in close-up mode to reduce object shifts, so your snaps are perfectly centred.

There’s also automatic flash control so your pics are clear in either bright or low-light conditions, and the unit comes in a bunch of colours, including mint green, blossom pink, clay white, pastel blue and lilac purple.