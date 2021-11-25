If you’re after an instant camera with a classic look plus the best of what today has to offer then you’re in all sorts of luck, because the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo has retro style while still letting you print out your own phone pics.

It’s a film-digital hybrid, so you can produce instant physical snaps enhanced by the convenience and versatility the digital age of photography has to offer.

It comes with a 3-inch LCD on the back and shoots on Instax Mini film, so you’ll get credit-card sized 600dpi pics 4.6×6.2cm.

Plus, the digital sensor means you get more creative shooting options than regular Instax cameras.

There are 10 ‘lens modes’, like soft focus or fish-eye. There are also 10 ‘film effect filter’ choices, such as Monochrome and Red.

Keeping things old-school, the faux-leather finish on the device echoes classic film cameras.

The fixed lens has a 35mm field of view and a f/2.0 aperture, and you can also print mini pics from your smartphone, and send snaps from the cam, with their white border, to your phone.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo should be available in Australia from December 1, for $299.