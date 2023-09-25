FujiFilm To Release New Kids Digital Camera Collection

FujiFilm have announced it will be releasing a new instant film product for kids, the Instax Pal digital camera bundle in late October. It will cost around $199.95 USD, with Australian pricing still to be confirmed.

The Instax Pal is a palm-sized, round digital camera that doesn’t print photos, and lacks a built-in viewfinder. Instead, it outputs images through a companion app, and these can printed via the included Instax Mini Link 2 smartphone printer. The price also includes a 10 pack of Instax Mini film.

Some are wondering why release this model when the company already sells the Instax Mini Evo instant camera, which also outputs images to an app, and prints them for around the same price. This one also comes with a viewfinder and other controls allowing it feel like a real camera.

Some claim FujiFilm are replicating some of the success of the Evo by creating an easier-to-use version for kids. Users can create their own custom shutter sounds, add filters, text, and in-app stickers, as well as earn rewards. It’s a compact size, and has a detachable ring making it easier for little hands to hold.

Kids can also choose which photos they want to print, assisting parents in teaching kids not to waste expensive film on bad shots.

Critics of the new product have asked if the price tag is worth it, for what appears to be a cute accessory bundled with a smartphone printer. We’ll keep you updated as more information is released.