FujiFilm Unveils Mirrorless Digital Camera and Lenses

FujiFilm will launch a new mirrorless digital camera in the GFX System range that incorporates a Large Format image sensor, as well as two new FUJINON macro lenses.

The GFX100 II camera features a new 102MP high speed image sensor, and the high speed image processing engine ‘X-Processor 5.’ This delivers up to double the signal readout speed compared with the current model. The new flagship model also provides performance improvements for AF, video shooting, and continuous shooting.

The Large Format sensor produces rich tonal reproduction and strong three dimensional definition, boasting high image quality. The high image sensor paired with the high speed image processing engine allows for AI-based, subject detection AF, developed with Deep Learning technology and the latest AF prediction algorithm.

Burst shooting performance has been improved from 4.5 frames per second to 8.0 frames per second. The new sensor brings forth enhancement for video recording performance. The GFX100 II camera can record 4K/60P 4:2:2 10bit video internally, and supports 8K/30P video for the first time in the GFX System.

The camera also has new ‘Video Format’ modes which take advantage of the Large Format sensor’s characteristics. The camera supports multiple cine recording formats, such as Premista, 35mm, and anamorphic with the mount adaptor.

Additionally, the body features an ethernet port, along with HDMI Type A, and USB-C terminals for connectivity of external devices. There is also support for cloud service ‘Frame.io Camera to Cloud,’ and timecode sync with ATMOS AirGlu.

The introduction of non-extended ISO80 sensitivity, as well as the Film Simulation mode ‘REALA ACE’ improves image quality. Some of the hardware improvements include 8-stop capability, five-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), 9.44 million dot high magnification & high definition EVF, and 1.0x viewfinder magnification.

The new design of the body is an evolution from the current model in all areas, catering to professional photographers and videographers.

See below some key features of the GFX100 II camera:

FUJIFILM GFX100 II – $12,599 AUD

Newly developed high-speed 102MP sensor

High speed image processing engine ‘X-Processor 5’

AI-based subject-detection AF developed with Deep Learning technology

Improved frames per second from 4.5 to 8.0 frames per second

Camera can record 4K/60P 4:2:2 10bit video internally, supporting 8K/30P video

General Manager of the Electronic Imaging & Optical Devices Division of FujiFilm Australia, Shaun Mah said, “The new GFX100 II is a flagship camera that is going to change the way that photographers and videographers view Large Format Digital. No longer will they have to choose between fast shooting, image resolution or video performance, the GFX100 II has it all. We are continuing to invest in our GFX System as we believe it is the future of photography and videography.”

See below information surrounding the new lenses:

The FUJINON GF 55mm F1.7 R WR lens, retailing for $3,899 AUD, is a large aperture prime lens, with a standard focal length of 55mm, keeping the field of view close to that of the human eye, providing natural perception.

The FUJINON GF 30mm F5.6 T/S lens, retailing for $6,799 AUD, is a wide angle tilt shift lens with a focal length of 30mm, suppressing distortion and ghosting, achieving high image resolution.

Last but not least, the FUJINON GF 110mm F5.6 T/S MACRO lens, retailing for $5,899 AUD, has a focal length of 110mm and a max reproduction rate of 0.5x. It can also suppress multiple types of aberration including distortion, leading to advanced image resolution.