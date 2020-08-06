Lost your password?


Microsoft has reportedly ceased running xCloud game streaming tests for iOS devices early, throwing caution into the wind over the service’s future on Apple products.

The news comes after Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series with ‘PC power.’ In partnership with Microsoft, the smartphone is one of the first to support Xbox gaming streaming via a Game Pass subscription – users can play full Xbox games on their phone with an optional Xbox controller.

The tie-up between Microsoft and Samsung has already prompt some commentators to consider the potential negative impact on Apple.

Speaking to The Verge, Microsoft had been testing xCloud on iOS in a limited way in recent months, and has now informed test users that the preview would end earlier than expected:

“Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15,” said a spokesperson.

“It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices.”

Microsoft reportedly ran into some hiccups testing xCloud via iOS over Apple App Store policies, not uncommon to other gaming developers.

Google’s Stadia game streaming service is also not available on Apple iPads or iPhones.

The news has some tech commentators questioning the future availability of Microsoft’s xCloud on Apple iOS devices.

Microsoft is tipped to launch the xCloud game streaming service as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in mid-September. The service is set to be exclusive to Android devices on launch, with a PC app to stream Xbox games to Windows 10 devices reportedly in the works.

