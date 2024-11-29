Galaxy S25 Reportedly Certified For US Release

Samsung has reportedly received required certifications for the Galaxy S25 series to be launched in the US.

The Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra have been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, according to 911 Mobiles.

It says Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra in the US have model numbers SM-931U, SM-936U and SM-938U respectively; all three devices will come with support for 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS and NFC connectivity.

While the S25+ and the S25 Ultra will have ultrawide-band, the entry level S25 will not.Samsung Galaxy

The Galaxy S25 is tested with a travel adapter that has model number EP-TA800, which the site says means it will support 25W charging, as per the S24.

DS24 Fan Edition PR shot.

“Meanwhile, as per FCC, the model number of the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra’s travel adapter is EP-T2510. This hints at support for 45W wired fast charging. 

“Notably, the FCC certification reveals that the vanilla Galaxy S25 will support 9W wireless power transfer, which refers to reverse wireless charging. This means that the phone will be capable of charging other devices like TWS earphones wirelessly.”

Digital Trends says the specs “aren’t too surprising, for the most part … however, it is odd that Samsung is downgrading the wireless charging on the base model S25 instead of improving it, especially considering that Qi2 wireless charging exists”.

The S25 will reportedly come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Green and Sparking Blue.

The S25+ will be manufactured in Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue and Sparkling Green.

The S25 Ultra will come in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Grey and Titanium Silver.

