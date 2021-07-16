Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Is Affordable, Compact And Available In Oz

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in Australia from today, priced at $249 for the Wi-Fi version and $349 for 4G.

The affordable tab boasts an 8.7-inch screen, and a grey metal cover, with a slim bezel and impressive dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

There’s 32GB of internal storage that can be boosted to 1TB with a MicroSD card, an octa-core processor, and a long-lasting battery with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging.

“The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great demonstration of Samsung’s commitment to making great technology and innovation accessible to more people, explains Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

“In the entry-level tablet market, we’ve never seen features like this at such an affordable price point.

“Being able to have inclusions such as 1TB expandable storage, Dual Speakers powered by Dolby Atmos along with slim bezels and a metal finish is incredible for an entry-level tablet.

“With the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, we are cementing our leadership in Android tablets, providing even greater choice for the ever-changing technology needs of Australians.”