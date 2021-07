With a huge 16GB of space, the Galaxy Watch 4 will have four times the space of the original Galaxy Watch, and double what last year’s Galaxy Watch 3 boasted.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series will feature a brand new chip, the Exynos W920, which be coupled with additional memory as well as storage.

1.5GB RAM will be available, a 50 per cent leap from its nearest rival, with the increased storage even more impressive.

Apple Watch currently has 32GB, however only 1GB RAM.