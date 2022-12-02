Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped To Get Larger Cover Screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with a much larger cover screen than Flip 4.

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the next-generation clamshell phone will have a cover display that’s around 3.0-inches as opposed to Flip 4’s 1.9-inch display.

With a cover display that’s 60 percent larger, users can do much more without having to flip open the handset.

The model is also set to come with a new hinge to make the foldable display less noticeable.

The current Galaxy Z Flip 4 display, next to the camera lenses, is only really useful for notifications, shortcuts, and accessing media controls and quick settings. It also works as a camera viewfinder for photos taken with the rear cameras.

It’s handy, but could be more useful.

For example, it would be great to be able to access fuller versions of apps like Spotify, beyond just skipping tracks and pausing the music, just as you can with the Moto Razr series of flip phones – the Z Flip series’ key rival.

A 3-inch display would also be passable for watching YouTube videos or photos you’ve received in texts as well.

We can expect Samsung to launch the next Flip model around August next year as they have done with their foldable models so far.