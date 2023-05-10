Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surpassed By The Huawei Mate X3

Huawei’s new folding smartphone model, the Mate X3, is the thinnest and lightest big-screen foldable release, approximately 11mm thick closed up, 5.3mm when opened flat, and weighs 239 grams, beating out the Galaxy z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is 15.8mm think at the hinge (14mm thick at the thinnest point) when closed, and unlike the Mate X3, doesn’t close flat. It is also 6.3mm thick opened, weighing 263 grams. The Mate X3 is surprisingly only one gram lighter than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Various materials have been used by Huawei, including aluminum and carbon fiber, utilising a new structure to achieve the size and weight. It has an IPX8 water-resistance rating, the hinge is aluminum and can be set at almost any angle opened. The open 7.85 inch OLED screen is covered in a special “non-Newtonian” material, getting stronger the more force added.

It has claimed as 4x more impact resistant compared to previous material used on the Huawei Mate X2. The outer screen comes at 6.4 inches and is OLED covered in Huawei’s Kunlun glass.

The back camera starts with a 50-megapixel main camera, along with a 13MP wide-angle and a 12MP periscope telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

The battery has a 4,800mAh capacity with 66-watt wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse charging. It has its own split screen, multi-window feature, and there are two versions available. One in a black “Sand Glass” finish and the other in dark green leather.

However, the processor is last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, comes with a 4G modem and won’t connect to a 5G signal, and uses Huawei’s App Gallery, not Google Play. This can cause issues finding and installing popular apps.

These are things to consider before spending $2,660, which is more expensive then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 ($2,499). It is also at least double the price of the Techno Phantom V Fold, which has been noted as the folding smartphone.

