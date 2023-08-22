Game Without A Console With Samsung’s New Portable Projector

Samsung have announced a new version of The Freestyle portable projector, with a huge emphasis on game streaming through the company’s Gaming Hub, which means gamers can game without the need for a console.

Currently dubbed the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2, this projector allows almost 3,000 games from Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia’s GeForce NOW, and Amazon Luna when paired with a Bluetooth controller.

It will offer a 1080 x 1920 resolution, is lightweight, and can fill up to a 100 inch screen. It also offers Auto Keystone and Auto Focus, with a yet to be divulged peak brightness.

It is expected to cost $799 USD (costing $1,299 AUD), and is available now for pre-order from Samsung’s website. If pre-ordered before August 30th, Samsung will be throwing in free delivery and an IP55 rated, water and dust resistance case, costing around $59.99 USD.

It’s due out for release in the next few weeks.