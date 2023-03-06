Garmin Forerunner Fitness Watches Still Racing Ahead

Garmin’s fitness-focused Forerunner line of smartwatches have been a hit with those who like to stay in shape since they first hit the scene in 2003, and the respected company have just announced the two latest iterations – the Forerunner 265 and 965, which both go the extra mile by featuring AMOLED displays.

Specs and renders for the 265 and 265S leaked recently, so it’s great to get the official word before they make an impact.

The 965 is the larger of these two, coming in with a 47mm case and a 1.4″ 454 x 454 AMOLED display. The 265 (below) is marginally smaller at 46mm with a 1.3″ 416 x 416 AMOLED display, while the 265S is 42mm with a 1.1″ 360 x 360 AMOLED.

The Forerunner 965 (below) follows the 955, which was a firm favourite for runners serious about the action. It features a more premium titanium bezel. The 265 uses fibre-reinforced polymer.

Keeping the focus on fitness, both models feature sensors such as GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, as well as heart monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and blood oxygen saturation monitor facilities.

You’ll also find training features such as Garmin Coach and PacePro, along with daily suggested workouts on both.

Following the smartwatch trail, there’s support for notifications and NFC payments through Garmin Pay, as well as offline music playlists if you don’t want your phone weighing you down.

The 965 also features real-time stamina tracking, plus more outdoor recreation profiles and pre-loaded topographical and trail maps. Giving it a more outdoors feel there’s also the ClimbPro ascent planner.