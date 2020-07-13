Lost your password?


Garmin is set to launch a refresh of its existing smartwatch range with the introduction of new battery improving solar technology, to its premium smartwatches.

The products to be updated include the Instinct, Fenix 6, Fenix 6s, and Tactix Delta, Garmin watches are a top seller at JB Hi Fi.

Garmin has launched solar powered smartwatches in the past, but the refresh does breathe a new life into previously launched wearables that compete head on with Apple and Samsung watches.

The new launch will deliver increased battery life and a few new features like support for surfing, mountain biking, and climbing activities.Garmin Solar watches Garmin To Deliver New Solar Technology To Smartwatch Range

The brand is also competing up against Finnish brand Sunto.

Looking at the new products one thinks there is little change with the biggest improvements set to be under the bonnet according to the Company.

The Fenix 6s now offers an extra day and a half of battery life, if it is supplied with ample sunlight, while the 6 Pro Solar has received up to two extra days of battery life due to the new technology.

The Garmin Instinct will include three new solar models, Instinct Solar, Instinct Solar Surf Edition, and Instinct Soar Tactical Edition.

The entire line-up offers up to 50 days of battery life in smartwatch mode if provided with ample amounts of sunlight exposure. Although, they should last for far longer if used in the Battery Saver mode.

The Tactix Delta, a military grade smartwatch, can use solar charging to extend endurance and Power Manager mode to offer up to 21 days of indoor and 24 days with sufficient sunlight exposure.

