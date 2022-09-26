GeForce GPUs Crippled By Windows 11 Update

The first major Windows 11 update has caused severe performance issues to Nvidia’s GeForce graphics cards.

Stuttering, inconsistent frame rates, and slowdowns are being caused by some new Windows graphics debugging features that are enabled by mistake, and has been confirmed by Nvidia, who has also issued a fix.

Nvidia is saying its new beta version of the GeForce Experience software package will fix any issues with the new Windows 11 update, suggesting the issue lies within the software package rather than in the physical GeForce drivers.

It will also fix game minimisation issue while enabling the in-game overlay for games such as Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and F1 2021.