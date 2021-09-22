Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Telstra customers planning to upgrade to the latest devices from Apple or Samsung can now have a device in their hand within two hours.

Telstra have partnered with Aussie start-up Zoom2u to offer the speedy service, which is available through 25 participating stores in select areas of Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

“During Covid, our call & collect options have taken off,” Telstra executive Michael Ackland said in a statement.

“Customers are looking for more ways to shop; more offers and more immediacy and that is why we have introduced Telstra Day, and now we are introducing super fast delivery to give our customers more of what they want.”

Telstra Shop 1 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours

The offer is only available to existing Telstra customers who have had “an active postpaid service for at least six months”, although it seems crazy they aren’t using this to lure across competitors’ customers.

“Our digital user base is one of the largest in Australia and we have invested heavily in our online experiences over recent years,” Mr Ackland said.

“Coupled with our store buybacks and the return of our call centres to Australian shores, we believe that we are well placed to service our customers, however they choose to engage with us.”

4SQM banner 728x90px Wave Shuffle l Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
728x90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
Banner Shyla 728x90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
728 x 90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
BEL2117 4Square AUF001 728x90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Get A New Smartphone Delivered In Under Two Hours
Previous Post

Apple Copping Heat For Faulty 'Macro Mode'

Samsung Bringing 108MP Camera To Mid-Tier Phones

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Dyson Release Most Powerful Cordless Vac Yet
in 'Appliances'
Arcam Solo Worst, Yamaha & Cambridge Audio TV5 Best In Choice Soundbar Shootout
in 'Sound'
Technics Releases Limited Edition Turntable To Celebrate 55th Anniversary
in 'Appliances'